The GEO Group, a for-profit operator of private prisons and detention centers, filed a lawsuit against the State of Washington on Thursday in Washington Western District Court seeking to block enforcement of the state's recently-enacted HB-1470, which imposes new health and safety regulations, facility inspections and other accountability standards at the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma. The suit contends that the law would cause the GEO Group to lose $160 million in revenue and is preempted by federal laws governing ICE's detention procedures. The GEO Group is backed by Davis Wright Tremaine. The case is 3:23-cv-05626, GEO Group Inc. v. Inslee et al.

July 13, 2023, 6:33 PM

GEO Group Inc.

Davis Wright Tremaine

Jay R Inslee

Robert W. Ferguson

nature of claim: 950/seeking to overturn a state statute