McCarter & English partner Daniel M. Silver and associate Alexandra M. Joyce have stepped in as defense counsel to Novartis, a Swiss-based pharmaceutical company, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed May 19 in Delaware District Court by Dechert and Wilks Law on behalf of Genzyme, a biotechnology company based in Massachusetts, and Aventis Inc., alleges that the defendant's development of the gene therapy drug Zolgensma relies on the plaintiff's patented method for weighing and evaluating rAAV preparations. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews, is 1:23-cv-00554, Genzyme Corporation et al v. Novartis Gene Therapies, Inc. et al.

June 07, 2023, 7:28 AM

