New Suit - Patent

Biotech company Genzyme and Aventis sued Novartis for patent infringement on Friday in Delaware District Court. The suit, filed by Dechert and Wilks Law, alleges that the defendant's development of the gene therapy drug Zolgensma relies on the plaintiff's patented method for weighing and evaluating rAAV preparations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00554, Genzyme Corp. et al. v. Novartis Gene Therapies Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 19, 2023, 6:35 PM

Plaintiffs

Genzyme Corporation

Aventis Inc.

Wilks Law, LLC

defendants

Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Novartis Gene Therapies, Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims