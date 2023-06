New Suit - Interpleader

Genworth Life Insurance filed an interpleader complaint Wednesday in Texas Southern District Court. The court action, filed by Figari + Davenport, names Sherry Hastings and Faustino Pena as claimants. The case is 7:23-cv-00210, Genworth Life Insurance Company v. Hastings et al.

Insurance

June 28, 2023, 12:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Genworth Life Insurance Company

Figari Davenport

defendants

Faustino Pena

Sherry Hastings

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract