New Suit

Genworth Financial Life Insurance filed an interpleader complaint Monday in New York Western District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Reardon Scanlon LLP, seeks to determine the proper beneficiaries of a life insurance policy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the claimants. The case is 6:23-cv-06197, Genworth Life Insurance Company of New York v. Andrews et al.

Insurance

April 10, 2023, 11:44 AM

Plaintiffs

Genworth Life Insurance Company of New York

Plaintiffs

Reardon Scanlon LLP

defendants

Avery Muhammad

Skavon Andrews

nature of claim: 890/