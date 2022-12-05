Genworth Life and Annuity Insurance filed an interpleader complaint against Travis J. Lewton and Mark Rigg on Monday in Ohio Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Chittenden Murday & Novotny, seeks to avoid paying life insurance proceeds pending a criminal investigation against Lewton, who is accused of murdering his mother. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-02186, Genworth Life and Annuity Insurance Co. v. Lewton et al.
Insurance
December 05, 2022, 6:30 PM