New Suit

Genworth Life and Annuity Insurance filed an interpleader complaint against Travis J. Lewton and Mark Rigg on Monday in Ohio Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Chittenden Murday & Novotny, seeks to avoid paying life insurance proceeds pending a criminal investigation against Lewton, who is accused of murdering his mother. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-02186, Genworth Life and Annuity Insurance Co. v. Lewton et al.

Insurance

December 05, 2022, 6:30 PM