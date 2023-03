New Suit

Genworth Financial, a financial services company concentrating on insurance and investment affairs, filed an interpleader complaint Wednesday in North Carolina Eastern District Court. The suit seeks to deteremine the proper beneficiaries of a life insurance policy. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the claimants. The case is 5:23-cv-00139, Genworth Life and Annuity Insurance Company v. Hegermiller et al.

Insurance

March 22, 2023, 3:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Genworth Life and Annuity Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Womble Bond Dickinson

defendants

Barbara Hegermiller-Smith

Lynn M. Kilar

Michael Hegermiller

Ritchelle T. Hegermiller

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute