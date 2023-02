New Suit

Genworth Life & Annuity filed an interpleader complaint Monday in Louisiana Western District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Lawrence Legal, seeks the proper beneficiaries of lump sum payments under an annuity contract. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the claimants. The case is 5:23-cv-00158, Genworth Life & Annuity Insurance Co et al v. Bagley et al.

Insurance

February 06, 2023, 6:56 PM