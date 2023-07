Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Hall Booth Smith on Thursday removed a civil rights lawsuit against law enforcement officers for the City of Aragon and the Polk County Police Department to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit was filed by attorneys Kamau K. Mason and C. Victor Long on behalf of a plaintiff who claims that she was illegally searched and falsely charged with drug offenses. The case is 4:23-cv-00157, Gentry v. Steele et al.

Georgia

July 22, 2023, 8:48 PM

Plaintiffs

Lacey Gentry

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Kamau K. Mason & Associates

Office Of C. Victor Long

defendants

John Doe (1-3)

John Doe Police Officers

Officer Courson

Officer Trevor Steele

defendant counsels

Womack, Rodham & Ray, P.C.

Hall Booth Smith

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation