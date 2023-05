Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Atkinson, Brittingham, Gladd, Fiasco & Edmonds on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance to Oklahoma Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Jason S. Seabolt PLLC on behalf of Ronald Gentry. The case is 4:23-cv-00214, Gentry v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company.

Insurance

May 24, 2023, 4:04 PM

