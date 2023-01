Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fisher & Phillips on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Team Industrial Services Inc. to California Central District Court. The complaint, over alleged gender-based discrimination and assault and battery claims, was filed by the Petronelli Law Group on behalf of Sade Gentle. The case is 2:23-cv-00467, Gentle v. Team Industrial Services, Inc.

California

January 20, 2023, 8:30 PM