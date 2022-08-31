Who Got The Work

Kirkland & Ellis has stepped in to represent Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and other social media platforms, and Meta Platforms Technologies LLC in a pending patent lawsuit concerning virtual reality and motion tracking technologies in the Oculus products. The action was filed July 5 in California Northern District Court by Williams & Connolly; Warren Lex; and AddyHart on behalf of Gentex Corp., Indigo Technologies LLC and Thales Visionix Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, is 4:22-cv-03892, Gentex Corp. et al. v. Meta Platforms Inc. et al.

Technology

August 31, 2022, 10:32 AM