Who Got The Work

Latham & Watkins partner Sean M. Berkowitz, global chair of the firm's complex commercial litigation practice, and a team of Latham lawyers have stepped in to defend Abbott Labs in a patent lawsuit over the company's FreeStyle Libre glucose monitoring products. The suit was filed Jan. 19 in Illinois Northern District Court by Perkins Coie on behalf of Gentag Inc. and Altivera. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Martha M. Pacold, is 1:23-cv-00310, Gentag, Inc. et al v. Abbott Laboratories, Inc. et al.