New Suit - Patent

Abbott Laboratories was slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court. The court action, filed by Perkins Coie on behalf of Gentag Inc. and Altivera, arises from a 2006 meeting with Abbott to explore the possibility of licensing Gentag's patent portfolio. The suit accuses Abbott of breaching a related non-disclosure agreement by making and selling its FreeStyle Libre products, which allegedly employ Gentag's patented smart skin-patch glucometer technology. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00310, Gentag, Inc. et al v. Abbott Laboratories, Inc. et al.