New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Nvidia was slapped with a consumer class action on Friday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Bursor & Fisher, alleges that the defendant's GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card has a design defect which renders it inoperable and susceptible to catching fire. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-07090, Genova v. Nvidia Corp.

Technology

November 11, 2022, 5:33 PM