Who Got The Work

Michael J. Pietrykowsk of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani has stepped in to defend Thermo Fisher Scientific and Thermo Fisher Financial Services Inc. in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit, over issues pertaining to a lease of a Genexus Instrument, was filed July 31 in California Central District Court by the Law Offices of Brian Nomi and Ayala Law PA on behalf of molecular and genetic testing organization Genolab Inc. Thermo Fisher is also backed by Hinkhouse Williams Walsh partners John T. Williams and Jason H. Nash. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Karen L. Stevenson, is 2:22-cv-05324, Genolab, Inc. v. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. et al.

Technology

September 14, 2022, 7:13 AM