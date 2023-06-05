New Suit - Employment

Amazon.com was sued Saturday in Maryland District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The court case was filed by Dhali PC on behalf of Matthew Gennari, who claims that he was wrongfully terminated two weeks before he would have received and his bonus and before his additional Amazon shares would vest in retaliation for requesting accommodations for his workplace-related injury. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01507, Gennari v. Amazon.com Services LLC.

Internet & Social Media

June 05, 2023, 4:40 AM

Plaintiffs

Matthew Gennari

Plaintiffs

Dhali P.C

defendants

Amazon.com Services LLC

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA