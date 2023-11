News From Law.com

Genie AI is a legal tech provider that focuses on artificial intelligence-based document and contract review, as well as offers an AI-powered legal assistant to legal departments and other end-client businesses. Their newest capability allows for a clause-by-clause review of a legal document by multiple parties at the same time through Genie AI.

AI & Automation

November 30, 2023, 4:00 AM

