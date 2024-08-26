Who Got The Work

Ashley B. Summer of Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough has stepped in to defend Brasil Plural Holdings, Brasil Plural Securities and Manuel Maria Monteiro Dias Fernandes Fernandez in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The case was filed July 30 in New York Southern District Court by Winston & Strawn on behalf of Banco Genial S.A. and Genial Holding. The suit contends that the defendants' use of the 'Plural' and 'Brasil Plural' marks creates confusion in the marketplace. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer, is 1:24-cv-05780, Genial Holding Ltda et al v. Brasil Plural Securities, LLC et al.

New York

August 26, 2024, 1:25 PM

Plaintiffs

Banco Genial S.A.

Genial Holding Ltda

Plaintiffs

Winston & Strawn

Defendants

Brasil Plural Holdings, LLC

Brasil Plural Securities, LLC

Manuel Maria Fernandez

Manuel Maria Monteiro Dias Fernandes Fernandez

defendant counsels

Broad and Cassel

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

Nature of Claim: 840/over trademark claims