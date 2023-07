New Suit - Patent

LG Electronics U.S.A. was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Thursday in California Southern District Court. The lawsuit was filed by attorney Gregory S. Markow and Global IP Law Group on behalf of GenghisComm Holdings. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01363, GenghisComm Holdings, LLC v. LG Electronics U.S.A., Inc. et al.

Technology

July 27, 2023, 6:07 PM

Plaintiffs

GenghisComm Holdings, LLC

Plaintiffs

Gregory S. Markow

defendants

LG Electronics MobileComm U.S.A.,Inc.

LG Electronics U.S.A., Inc.

LG Electronics Mobile Research U.S.A., LLC

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims