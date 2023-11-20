Who Got The Work

Brian W. Nolan, Maximillian W. Hirsch and Shantelle L. LaFayette of Mayer Brown have stepped in to represent KinderFarms LLC in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, which asserts a single patent related to natural-based cough medicine, was filed Oct. 4 in California Central District Court by Cooley on behalf of Genexa Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mark C. Scarsi, is 2:23-cv-08378, Genexa Inc. v. KinderFarms LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 20, 2023, 10:07 AM

