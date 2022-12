News From Law.com

BillionToOne Inc. has added Tom Lynch as general counsel and chief compliance officer. Lynch brings to the Menlo Park, California-based company over two decades of experience leading life science teams to bring impactful solutions for patients. Prior to BillionToOne, Lynch was chief compliance officer, Advanced Healthcare Solutions at Fortive Corporation.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

December 02, 2022, 1:15 PM