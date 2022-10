New Suit - Contract

Lenovo was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Friday in Delaware District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for chargebacks under a credit program, was brought by Burr & Forman and Figari & Davenport on behalf of Genesis FS Card Services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01385, Genesis FS Card Services Inc. v. Lenovo (United States) Inc.

Technology

October 21, 2022, 6:03 PM