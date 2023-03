New Suit - Contract

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders filed a lawsuit Friday in District of Columbia District Court on behalf of Genesis Capital LLC. The complaint, over claims related to unpaid loan payments, names the Lauravin Luxury Apartments Homes LLC and seeks the appointment of a receiver for the property. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00795, Genesis Capital, LLC v. The Lauravin Luxury Apartments Homes, LLC.

Real Estate

March 24, 2023, 1:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Genesis Capital, LLC

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders

defendants

The Lauravin Luxury Apartments Homes, LLC

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property