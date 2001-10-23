New Suit - Insurance Class Action

Susman Godfrey filed an insurance class action Thursday in California Central District Court against Sun Life Assurance Co. of Canada. The suit pursues claims on behalf of life insurance policyholders claiming that they have been overcharged for premiums and deprived of policy lapse protection. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-05417, Genesett Corporation, as Trustee of the Genesett Trust Dated 10/23/01, on behalf of itself and all others similarly situated v. Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada.

Insurance

July 06, 2023, 8:41 PM

Plaintiffs

Genesett Corporation, as Trustee of the Genesett Trust Dated 10/23/01, on behalf of itself and all others similarly situated

Plaintiffs

Susman Godfrey

defendants

Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute