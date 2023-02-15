New Suit - Securities Class Action

Apparel printing company Kornit Digital Ltd., CEO Ronen Samuel and CFO Alon Rozner were hit with a securities class action on Wednesday in New Jersey District Court. The suit accuses the defendants of misleading investors about quality control issues and the amount of competition in the direct-to-garment printing market. The lawsuit was brought by Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello; Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossman; and VanOverbeke Michaud & Timmony. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00888, Genesee County Employees' Retirement System v. Kornit Digital Ltd. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 15, 2023, 5:00 PM