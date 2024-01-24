Adam K. Doerr and Emma W. Perry of Robinson Bradshaw & Hinson have stepped in to defend automotive services company Driven Brands Holdings and its CEO Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick in a pending shareholder class action. The action, filed Dec. 22 in North Carolina Western District Court by Terpening Law; Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossman; and VanOverbeke, Michaud & Timmony, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose its issues with efficiently and effectively integrating into the auto glass repair services market. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Max O. Cogburn Jr., is 3:23-cv-00895, Genesee County Employees' Retirement System v. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. et al.
Automotive
January 24, 2024, 9:24 AM