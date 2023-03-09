New Suit - Contract

Blank Rome filed a lawsuit Thursday in Texas Southern District Court claiming over $3.1 million in damages on behalf of Generic Crop Science. The suit, which names the marine vessel V Noble, claims the loss of 367,500 kgs of glyphosate, a chemical used to produce Roundup herbicide. The case is 4:23-cv-00875, Generic Crop Science LLC v. M/V V Noble, IMO No. 9410595, Her Engines, Apparel, Furniture, Equipment, Appurtenances, Tackle, Etc., In Rem.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 09, 2023, 1:57 PM