News From Law.com

While investments in the legal technology industry seemed to have slowed down over the past few quarters, it doesn't mean that investors' checkbooks have been collecting dust. In fact, legal tech funding rounds in Q2 show that advancements in generative artificial intelligence have become an attractive venture for investors, especially for those that may have overlooked the legal technology industry in the past.

July 06, 2023, 3:18 PM

nature of claim: /