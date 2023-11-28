Generative AI Boosts Speed for All Legal Work, Quality for S...

News From Law.com

With generative artificial intelligence, the time it takes to perform routine legal assignments can be cut down by as much as 32% without sacrificing quality, a recent study suggests. But when it comes to the impact of gen AI on the quality of the work produced, results depended on the skill level of participants and the legal task at hand. These insights come from a trio of professors at the University of Southern California and University of Minnesota, aiming to evaluate the effect of GPT-4 assistance on quality and efficiency on four tasks that many junior lawyers encounter in the early years postgraduation.

November 28, 2023, 3:51 PM

