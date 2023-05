New Suit

JPMorgan Chase was sued Tuesday in California Central District Court. The court action, filed by Lopez Bark & Schulz on behalf of Generation Genius Inc., a science education platform, seeks to recover hundreds of thousands of dollars in fraudulent bank transfers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-04152, Generation Genius, Inc. v. Jpmorgan Chase Bank, N.A..

May 30, 2023, 12:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Generation Genius, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Lopez Bark And Schulz LLP

defendants

Jpmorgan Chase Bank, N.A.,

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct