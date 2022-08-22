New Suit

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith sued a Coldwell Banker franchise Monday in Washington Western District Court on behalf of General Star National Insurance Company. The suit seeks declaratory judgment that General Star has no duty under a real estate errors and omissions policy to defend or indemnify Asset Realty LLC in litigation over unsolicited text marketing. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01168, General Star National Insurance Company v. Asset Realty, LLC et al.

Insurance

August 22, 2022, 3:15 PM