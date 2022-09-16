New Suit

Meagher & Geer filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in Minnesota District Court on behalf of General Star Indemnity Company, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway. The suit, which brings claims against Asi Inc. and other defendants, seeks a declaration that General Star has no duty to defend and indemnify the defendants in an underlying lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:22-cv-02258, General Star Indemnity Company v. Toy Quest Ltd. et al.

Insurance

September 16, 2022, 4:17 PM