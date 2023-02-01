New Suit

Dentons filed a complaint for rescission and declaratory judgment Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of General Star Indemnity Co. The suit seeks to declare that General Star has no duty to defend or indemnity Northbrook Industries Inc. d/b/a United Inn and Suites in an underlying assault action due to its alleged failure to disclose numerous assault and battery incidents on a policy application. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00442, General Star Indemnity Company v. Northbrook Industries, Inc. et al.

Insurance

February 01, 2023, 7:26 AM