New Suit

Phelps Dunbar filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Tuesday in South Carolina District Court on behalf of General Star Indemnity Company. The complaint, against Nathaniel Ford and Tail Race Tavern LLC, seeks a declaration that General Star owes Tail Race no additional defense obligations and has no duty to indemnify Tail Race in an underlying assault and battery action, as the $25,000 policy limit has been exhausted. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-02890, General Star Indemnity Company v. Ford et al.

Insurance

September 01, 2022, 5:31 AM