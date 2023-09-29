Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Baker Botts including Jessica B. Pulliam, co-chair of the firms securities and shareholder litigation group, partners James J. Beha II, John B. Lawrence and associate Kirstie Wallace have stepped in to represent AT&T and its top executives in a pending securities class action. The case, filed Aug. 18 in New York Southern District Court by Abraham Fruchter & Twersky and VanOverbeke, Michaud & Timmony, accuses the defendants of making materially false statements about the company's environmental safety protocols concerning its abandoned lead covered copper cables. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Rochon, is 1:23-cv-07351, General Retirement System of the City of Detroit v. At&T Inc. et al.

Telecommunications

September 29, 2023, 9:26 AM

Plaintiffs

General Retirement System of the City of Detroit

Plaintiffs

Abraham Fruchter & Twersky LLP

Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP

defendants

At&T Inc.

John Stankey

John Stephens

Pascal Desroches

Randall L. Stephenson

defendant counsels

Baker Botts

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws