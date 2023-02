New Suit - Trademark

General Motors filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court over the alleged sale of counterfeit goods bearing the logos of Cadillac, Escalade and other brands. The suit, filed by Greer, Burns & Crain, pursues claims against unidentified online retailers. The case is 1:23-cv-00916, General Motors LLC v. The Partnerships and Unincorporated Associations Identified on Schedule A.