New Suit

Clark Hill and other counsel filed a Medicare reimbursement lawsuit Tuesday in Michigan Eastern District Court on behalf of General Medicine P.C. and other plaintiffs. The suit arises from false claims litigation filed against the plaintiffs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois. The suit challenges the resulting suspension of reimbursement payments on the grounds of having no legal justification. The case is 2:22-cv-11976, General Medicine, P.C. et al v. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Secretary of.

Health Care

August 23, 2022, 6:11 PM