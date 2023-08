Removed To Federal Court

Wilson Elser removed a product liability lawsuit against Samsung Electronics America to California Northern District Court on Monday. The suit, filed by the Law Office of Lynn M. Yempuku on behalf of General Insurance Co. of America, claims property damage due to a defective refrigerator. The case is 3:23-cv-03961, General Insurance Company of America v. Samsung Electronics America Inc.

Technology

August 07, 2023, 7:08 PM

Plaintiffs

General Insurance Company of America

defendants

Samsung Electronics America Inc.

nature of claim: 385/over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product