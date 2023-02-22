New Suit

General Insurance and Safeco Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Trent Calvert, Mistie Calvert and other defendants on Wednesday in California Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Sheppard Mullin, seeks a declaration that General and Safeco have no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying sexual assault case. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00269, General Insurance Co. of America et al. v. Calvert et al.

Insurance

February 22, 2023, 8:29 PM