New Suit - Trademark

Calamigos Ranch Corp., which operates an event venue in Malibu Wine Country, was sued for trade dress infringement on Wednesday in California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Baker Botts on behalf of the operator of Wayfarers Chapel, a/k/a 'the Glass Church,' in Rancho Palos Verdes. The complaint alleges that the 'Oak Room' at Calamigos Ranch contains designs and patterns substantially similar to those at the Wayfarer Chapel. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00572, General Convention of the New Jerusalem in the United States of America v. Calamigos Ranch Corp. et al.

Construction & Engineering

January 25, 2023, 6:07 PM