New Suit - Trademark

Empresa Cubana del Tabaco d/b/a Cubatabaco, a Cuban-based tobacco company, was hit with a lawsuit Monday in Virginia Eastern District Court seeking judicial review of decisions made by the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board. The suit, filed by DLA Piper and the Law Offices of Andrew L. Deutsch on behalf of General Cigar Company Inc., seeks de novo review of a post-trial decision cancelling two of Cigar's registered 'Cohiba' trademarks. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00227, General Cigar Company, Inc. v. Empresa Cubana del Tabaco, D.B.A. Cubatabaco.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 21, 2023, 5:09 AM