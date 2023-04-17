Genentechs Mary-Alice Barrett on Building a Virtual Firm to ...

News From Law.com

The Litigation Daily this morning sits down with Mary-Alice Barrett, the associate general counsel of biotechnology company Genentech, an independent subsidiary of the Roche Group. Barrett, who is based in New Jersey, works with litigators from multiple law firms to build a "virtual firm" when working on matters that land in multiple jurisdictions. "In-house counsel must be quite involved to establish this culture of collaboration and trust," Barrett said. "I think it's a lot more work, but you get better results."

April 17, 2023, 7:30 AM

