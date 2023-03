New Suit - Contract

Genentech sued Biogen Ma Inc. Tuesday in California Northern District Court for alleged breach of contract. The court case, which seeks royalties under a patent license, was brought by Williams & Connolly and Skaggs Faucette LLP. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00909, Genentech, Inc. v. Biogen Ma, Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

March 01, 2023, 7:56 AM