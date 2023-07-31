New Suit - Patent

Genentech and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Sandoz Inc. and Lek Pharmaceuticals on Monday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, brought by Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe and Lowenstein Sandler, alleges that the defendants' generic versions of pirfenidone tablets for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis infringe a patent protecting the plaintiff's drug 'Esbriet.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-04085, Genentech Inc. et al. v. Sandoz Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 31, 2023, 6:38 PM

Plaintiffs

Genentech, Inc.

Hoffmann-LA Roche Inc.

Lowenstein Sandler

defendants

Lek Pharmaceuticals D.D.

Sandoz, Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims