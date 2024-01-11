Fresenius, a German pharmaceutical company, and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories have turned to attorneys Eric I. Abraham, Stephanie-Rose Orlando and William Murtha Jr. from Hill Wallack as counsel in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed Nov. 17 in New Jersey District Court by Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe and McCarter & English on behalf of Genentech, Biogen and Hoffman La Roche, centers on the defendants' planned release of a biosimilar drug for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, non-Hodgkins lymphoma and other conditions. The plaintiffs contend the medication is a copycat of their jointly developed Rituxan product, which generates $2 billion annual revenue. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Renee Marie Bumb, is 1:23-cv-22485, Genentech, Inc. et al v. Dr. Reddys Laboratories, Inc. et al.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
January 11, 2024, 9:07 AM