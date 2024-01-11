Who Got The Work

Fresenius, a German pharmaceutical company, and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories have turned to attorneys Eric I. Abraham, Stephanie-Rose Orlando and William Murtha Jr. from Hill Wallack as counsel in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed Nov. 17 in New Jersey District Court by Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe and McCarter & English on behalf of Genentech, Biogen and Hoffman La Roche, centers on the defendants' planned release of a biosimilar drug for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, non-Hodgkins lymphoma and other conditions. The plaintiffs contend the medication is a copycat of their jointly developed Rituxan product, which generates $2 billion annual revenue. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Renee Marie Bumb, is 1:23-cv-22485, Genentech, Inc. et al v. Dr. Reddys Laboratories, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

January 11, 2024, 9:07 AM

Plaintiffs

Biogen Inc.

Genentech, Inc.

Hoffmann-LA Roche Inc.

Plaintiffs

McCarter & English

defendants

Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC

Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.

Dr. Reddys Laboratories SA

Dr. Reddys Laboratories, Inc.

Fresenius Kabi Deutschland Gmbh

Fresenius Kabi Swissbiosim Gmbh

defendant counsels

Hill Wallack LLP

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims