New Suit - Patent

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. and Genentech filed a patent infringement lawsuit Thursday in Massachusetts District Court centered on Genentech's product Actemra, a treatment for rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases. The court action, brought by Nutter McClennen & Fish and Williams & Connolly, targets Biogen MA, which is currently seeking FDA approval to sell a proposed biosimilar version of the drug, and Bio-Thera Solutions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-11573, Genentech, Inc. et al v. Biogen Ma Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 13, 2023, 6:34 PM

Plaintiffs

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Genentech, Inc.

Hoffmann-Laroche, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Nutter McClennen & Fish

defendants

Bio-Thera Solutions, Ltd.

Biogen Ma Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims