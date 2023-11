News From Law.com

Global pharmaceutical companies Genentech, Biogen and Hoffmann-La Roche filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Dr. Reddy's Laboratories in federal court Friday alleging the defendants plan to release a "copycat" of Rituxan, their rheumatoid arthritis and non-Hodgkin lymphoma-treating medication.

November 20, 2023, 4:06 PM

