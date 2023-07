Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Cozen O'Connor on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Steadfast Insurance, a Zurich company, and other defendants to Washington Western District Court. The suit, for a disputed property damage arising from a flood, was filed by Levy|Von Beck|Comstock on behalf of GenCare Inc. The case is 2:23-cv-01129, GenCare, Inc. v. Steadfast Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

July 28, 2023, 4:52 PM

Plaintiffs

GenCare, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Levy Von Beck Comstock Ps

defendants

Steadfast Insurance Company

American Claims Management, Inc.

General Security Indemnity Insurance Company of Arizona

defendant counsels

Cozen O'Connor

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute