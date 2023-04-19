Pharmaceutical company GenBioPro Inc. sued the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other agencies on Wednesday in Maryland District Court. The lawsuit centers on an FDA determination that GenBioPro’s generic version of the abortion pill mifepristone will lose its FDA approval if an April 2023 decision by a federal judge in the Northern District of Texas goes into effect. GenBioPro contends that the FDA decision violates the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, which states that the government may only revoke a drug’s approval if it is found to pose an ‘imminent hazard’ to public health. The suit was filed by Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer; Kellogg, Hansen, Todd, Figel & Frederick; and the Democracy Forward Foundation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01057, GenBioPro, Inc. v. U.S. Food and Drug Administration et al.
Health Care
April 19, 2023, 3:11 PM