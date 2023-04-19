New Suit

Pharmaceutical company GenBioPro Inc. sued the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other agencies on Wednesday in Maryland District Court. The lawsuit centers on an FDA determination that GenBioPro’s generic version of the abortion pill mifepristone will lose its FDA approval if an April 2023 decision by a federal judge in the Northern District of Texas goes into effect. GenBioPro contends that the FDA decision violates the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, which states that the government may only revoke a drug’s approval if it is found to pose an ‘imminent hazard’ to public health. The suit was filed by Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer; Kellogg, Hansen, Todd, Figel & Frederick; and the Democracy Forward Foundation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01057, GenBioPro, Inc. v. U.S. Food and Drug Administration et al.

Health Care

April 19, 2023, 3:11 PM

Plaintiffs

GenBioPro, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer

defendants

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

U.S. Department of Justice

U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Merrick Garland, in his official capacity as Attorney General of the United States

Robert M. Califf, M.D., in his official capacity as Commissioner of Food and Drugs

Xavier Becerra, in his official capacity as Secretary, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

nature of claim: 899/challenging a federal agency decision